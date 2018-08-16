Protesting employees lock District treasury office in Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Employees working in Government Treasury and Accounts today observed one-day strike and staged protest demonstration in the premises of District Treasury Office, here in Bandipora District of North Kashmir demanding redressal of their long pending demands.
The protest was organized under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Accounts Employees Association.
According to the reports, protesting employees locked down district treasury office pressing government to accept their demands.
Protesting employees impressed upon authorities to address their demands at an earliest. Employee’s demands include De-linking of KAS from accounts, maintenance of 50:50 promotion quota at all levels, cadre reviews of employees, pay parity at par with Central audit and accounts.
District President Shabir Ahmad said, on 13th August, Employees Association held stage demonstration, so that Govt will redress our genuine demands, but instead solving our demands, they fabricated a case against state president Mushtaq Ahmad Mugal, which is quite unfortunate and condemnable act.
Protesting employees seeks attention of the higher authorities to address their demands at an earliest otherwise accounts fraternity has no other option but to proceed on strike. (KNS)