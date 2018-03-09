Protesters raise pro-Pakistan slogans in Nowshera

Ask Govt to send them to Pakistan
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, March 8:
Nowshera which is facing widespread agitation for the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner heard uncommon slogans “Pakistan Zindabad.”
Annoyed with the Government especially sitting MLA Nowshera Ravinder Raina and ruling BJP, the protesting youth shouted pro-Pakistan slogans to highlight their demands.
Bordering with Pakistan, Nowshera is a tehsil which often face shelling from across the Line of Control but pro-Pakistan slogans were shouted by a group of youth when the Government failed to accept their demands even after commitments. The protesters also shouted slogans against the Health Minister Bali Bhagat because the delegation led by the BJP leaders failed to fulfill their demands.
The protesters alleged that their demands are not accepted in Jammu and Kashmir so they should be sent to Pakistan. It may be mentioned here that Nowshera – Sunderbani – Kalakote have been protesting for ADC post in their respective areas and the people also
