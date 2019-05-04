Protesters block Sgr-Leh highway at Gagangeer

Scores of people associated with the tourism sector staged a protest demonstration near Gagangeer in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday against the administration for disallowing from carrying out their business at Zero Point Zojila. .
Reports said that the protestors assembled near Gagangeer on Srinagar-Leh highway to protest against district administration Ganderbal for disallowing them from carry out their tourism related activities at the zero point Zojila.
Amid anti- administration slogans the protesters demanded that they should be allowed to move towards Zero Point so that they could carry out their business activities, reports said.
Scores of people associated with the tourism sector staged a protest demonstration near Gagangeer in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday against the administration for disallowing from carrying out their business at Zero Point Zojila. .
Reports said that the protestors assembled near Gagangeer on Srinagar-Leh highway to protest against district administration Ganderbal for disallowing them from carry out their tourism related activities at the zero point Zojila.
Amid anti- administration slogans the protesters demanded that they should be allowed to move towards Zero Point so that they could carry out their business activities, reports said.