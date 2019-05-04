Protesters block Sgr-Leh highway at Gagangeer

May 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Scores of people associated with the tourism sector staged a protest demonstration near Gagangeer in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday against the administration for disallowing from carrying out their business at Zero Point Zojila. .

Reports said that the protestors assembled near Gagangeer on Srinagar-Leh highway to protest against district administration Ganderbal for disallowing them from carry out their tourism related activities at the zero point Zojila.

Amid anti- administration slogans the protesters demanded that they should be allowed to move towards Zero Point so that they could carry out their business activities, reports said.