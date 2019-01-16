Protesters block railway track at Palhallan

Demand installation of transformer
Pattan, Jan 14:
Scores of inhabitants from Palhalan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district Tuesday halted train service against the PDD for failing to install an electric transformer at Hajam Mohalla Palhalan.
Protesters alleged that higher officials of PDD are not serious about the problems being faced by locals of Hajam Mohalla Palhalan. The protesters said that a month ago an electric transformer developed some snag and since then PDD has neither repaired that transformer nor replaced it with a new one.
“We are reeling under darkness from past one. Despite repeated pleas, the officials did nothing for us,” the protesters told CNS.
The protesters assembled on railway track forcing railway authorities to halt the train services.
A police team led by SDPO Pattan Raja Majid rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. They pacified the protesters with an assurance that a transformer will be installed in the area without any delay. (CNS)