Protesters beaten inside police station, allege Reshipora residents

Police post pelted with stones: SSP Awantipora
Police post pelted with stones: SSP Awantipora
Shafat MirAwantipora (Pulwama):
Locals from Reshipora area of Awantipora Pulwama on Monday accused police of highhandedness after the cops beat them up inside the police post where they had gone to seek the release of local boy, who had been picked up from his home last night by police.
The locals later held a protest demonstration to seek the release of the youth, Aamir Amin, 17, and demanded the officers involved in beating up of relatives and neighbors of the detained youth, be transferred from the area immediately.
“Police had last night picked up Aamir, a Hafiz and an Imam of a local mosque in Reshi pora, from his home without any reason. When the relatives and village elders reached Reshi Pora police post, the cops posted there locked the main gate and held the protesting locals hostage and beat them up mercilessly resulting in injuries to more than a dozen, three of whom had critical wounds in head,” as per the locals.
“We then took the severely injured persons to Gulzarpora Public health centre where doctors suggested us to take three seriously injured patients to SKIMS Soura. The police personnel without any provocation pounced on us and flexed their muscles. We had only gone there to seek the release of a local boy,” said one of the protesters.
When contacted, SSP Awantipora, Zahid Malik said, “No one was beaten up and the police only chased the protesters away when they pelted stones on the police post who also broke the windowpanes of this post. The boy has been picked up for questioning and if found innocent, he will be released”.