Protest rock Lolab against ransacking of houses, arrest of 2 youth by police

Srinagar:
Residents of Sever Thandipora in frontier area of Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the arrest of two youths, beating of locals and ransacking of public prosperity last night during a raid by police’s 'task force'.
The residents alleged that uniformed personnel vandalized their houses and thrashed several locals in the area last night.
They alleged that the personnel entered the village around 11 pm and ransacked the property without any provocation. They also thrashed several locals, the residents said.
"The forces also arrested two youths from the village. The arrested youths were identified as Abass Shafi Malla son of Mohammad Shafi Malla and Ishfaq Ahmad Malla son of Ghulam Mohd Malla".
They said that there were no protests or clashes during the day or in recent past in the village and that the forces action was unprovoked. Demanding action against the personnel involved in vandalizing the civilian property, the residents said the police must register FIR against the erring cops.
SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said that a police team detained two youths and the duo are involved in stone pelting.
He said FIR no 87/2018 under section RPC sections of 149, 148, 336 besides section 3 PPD stands registered the youth. Regarding the allegations of ransacking, SSP said that he will look into it.