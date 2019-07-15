Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

July 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Hundreds of people from the Muslim community Monday held a protest march in Nashik in Maharashtra against recent mob-lynching incidents across the country.



The march, organised by the Bahujan Muslim Sangharsh Samiti, started from Chowk Mandai area of Old Nashik and culminated at the Idgah Maidan, organisers said.



The protesters demanded that such cases be tried in fast-track courts, the guilty be given death or life imprisonment, and the kin of victims be given financial aid of up to Rs 50 lakh.



A memorandum was submitted to the district collector after the protest march, one of the organisers said.