Protest in Jammu over alleged sexual exploitation of minor school girls

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A protest march was today organised by student activists led by Voice for Rights, an NGO working for the protection of Human Rights, along with the members of civil society against the alleged sexual exploitation of three minor girls at a private school.
Police on Monday arrested three school teachers for allegedly sexually exploiting minor girls in a Jammu school.
In a statement, a spokesperson of the NGO said that the march was started from main gate of the Jammu University and culminated at Vikram Chowk.
Speaking on the occasion, the student activists along with Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat have demanded immediate suspension of SHO Bahu Fort for delaying in registration of FIR in such a sensitive matter.
They also demanded cancellation of registration of the school where minor girls were allegedly sexually exploited by their teachers.
After raising slogans against the concerned police, parents, student activists of various colleges along with chairperson Voice for Rights an NGO started protest march towards Vikram Chowk.
“The passersby also participated in the march and extended their support to the students in raising voice against the sexual abuse,” the spokesperson said.
However, the spokesperson said, the concerned police registered a case against three teachers of a private school for allegedly sexually exploiting 4 years old girls in a Pre-nursery School in Trikuta Nagar after the intervention of the members of civil society social activists.
“A pre-nursery school has become a 'torture den' where innocent and unaware girl students of LKG are being sexually exploited by teachers,” the spokesperson while quoting a parent said.
As per the spokesperson , the parents also demanded that the SHO Bahu Fort should be suspended immediately for delaying in registration of FIR in such a sensitive matter and demanded through investigation into the matter so that culprits can be booked and it can be ascertained whether there are more victims in the school.
“The protesting students demanded that the licence of the school should be cancelled and stringent punishment must be given to the culprits. The agitated parents showed concerned as one of the parents said that are our children safe in school,” the spokesperson added.