Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; one critical

People in Dharmuna area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday staged a protest demonstration against arrest of seven teenage boys, two of them let off in injured condition by army.

One of the injured has been referred from SMHS to SKIMS Soura and his condition is stated to be critical.

According to the locals, who took to streets at Dharmuna village on Sunday morning, the army personnel arrested seven boys on May 24 (Friday) following protests in the area after the killing Zakir Musa, the Chief of Al-Qeada affiliate Ansar Ul Gazwatul Hind.

The protesters said that when they urged army to release the minor boys they were told that they have been handed over to Police.

“We requested army to release these boys being very young but instead they kept them captive. Last night two of them, Faizl Fayaz Malik (14) son of Fayaz Ahmad Malik of Hatharan Dharmuna and Hamidullah Sheikh son of Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh of Dharmuna were handed over to the respective families in critical condition,” the protesters said.

Both of them were shifted to nearby hospital from were Fazil was shifted to SMHS while Hamidullah was referred to JVC Bemina.

Owing to critical injuries in head, Fazil was later referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

“The doctors told us that there is coagulation of blood in his head and was immediately operated upon. The doctors told us that next 72 hours are crucial for Fazil,” Fazil’s relatives, who were part of protests, said.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan when said that the condition of the boy is very critical and he is presently on ventilator with double support.

“He is very critical. Basically he had head injury and contusion in brain which has been evacuated. Presently he is on ventilator but on double support,” Dr Jan said.

However, when contacted concerned Station House Officer (SHO) Mohd Rafiq Shah said that army handed over three boys to the police who are with them.

Asked allegations by locals that two boys were beaten to pulp by the army before being handed over to their respective families, the officer said that “details in this regard are being ascertained”.

Army’s Srinagar based spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that he will into the incident.

“Since you have brought the incident into my notice and will see to it,” the spokesman said. (GNS)