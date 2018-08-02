Protest in Anantnag over alleged abduction of two girls

Shafat MirMattan (Anantnag):
Several local residents, belonging to Sikh community, from Chattisinghpora and Mattan areas held a protest demonstration in Mattan area of Anantnag district against an alleged abduction of two minor girls.
The protesters blocked the Khanabal-Pahalgam road at Mattan point in Anantnag and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in what the protesters said abduction of two minor girls from Chattisinghpora village on Tuesday.
“Some unknown persons abducted two minor schoolgirls who boarded a local Tavera vehicle after mistaking it for a taxi around 9:30 am in Mattan area on Tuesday. It was in the afternoon that the girls called from Srinagar saying that they had been taken there in unconscious state and were recovered by locals around Aloochi Bagh area of Srinagar after they raised an alarm,” claimed one of the protesters.
After the family was able to bring the duo back to their hometown, they were taken to police station where a formal report in the incident was lodged.
The police were not doing enough to nab the people involved, said another protester.
The traffic on busy K P Road was halted for some time due to the protest after which several local top police officials arrived in the area promising prompt action in this incident.
A police official later confirmed that a case, vide FIR number 55 under section 363 RPC has been registered at Mattan police station, while the investigation has been initiated.
“By prima facia of the statement, it doesn’t look like a case of abduction and we are investigating the incident through all angles. The medical examination of the girls has also been conducted and any sexual assault has been ruled out,” said a police official.