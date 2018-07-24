Protest held for lodging FIR against CNS

Srinagar, Jul 23 :
A local news gathering agency of Kashmir Valley on Monday staged protest against the authorities for filing an FIR against them over publishing a letter of a militant.
According to the KNS correspondent, the protesters led by Editor-in-chief of Current News Service (CNS), Rasheed Rahi marched towards commercial Hub Lal Chowk from Srinagar's press enclave to protest against the registration of an FIR.
The scribes working with CNS including district reporters who were joined by journalists affiliated with other organizations were carrying banners and placards reading slogans.
Rahi while talking to media persons said that it an attack on freedom of press.
He said that the registration of FIR against them is tantamount to muzzling the media.
The media persons later dispersed peacefully. (KNS)