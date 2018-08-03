Protest held at Parimpora fruit Mandi

Rising Kashmir News
Scores of the traders, growers, customers at Fruit Marketing Complex Parimpora in Srinagar took out a protest rally to extend their support to Article 35-A.
President New Kashmir Fruit Association President Bashir Ahmad Basheer led to protest demonstration.
During the protest Basheer said that the Article 35-A is a fundamental right for people of Jammu and Kashmir and they would not allow any body to fiddle with it.
“If any efforts in this connection at any level are initiated, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not hesitate in sacrificing their lives. We appeal Government of India that the case for abrogation of Article 35-A filed in the Supreme Court of India be dismissed forthwith and case filed against the party who had filed this petition in the court.”
President of the Association said people of Jammu and Kashmir will in no case accept any effort if made at any level to change of demography of the State.
At the end of protest programme Bashir Ahmad Basheer conveyed his thanks to all participants who were present in the today’s peaceful protests.