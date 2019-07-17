Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A youth was injured after a protest against municipality committee Pulwama turned violent in Wahibugh village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district Wednesday.



Eyewitnesses said that residents of Wahibugh villagers stopped municipality vehicles from dumping garbage at karewa land in the village and police personnel who were escorting the vehicles fired pellets at the protesting villagers.



They said that angered villagers pelted stones on forces . The forces personnel fired many shots in air to disperse the protestors. A teenager Adil Yousuf sustained pellet injury in forces action and was shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment.