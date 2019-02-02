Protest against Citizenship Bill intensify in North East

AgenciesNew Delhi
Modi government's predicament over pushing the controversial The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is far from over and Union Minister Rajnath Singh has been tasked to address the concerns of the northeastern states by talking to all the Chief Ministers.
The protest against the Bill has reached the national capital already and on January 30 over 50 protesting students were detained by Delhi police.
The first meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs proposed on February 1 in Delhi could not take place as some of the Chief Ministers could not turn up.
Reports from various states suggest that the Chief Ministers are not yet able to enlist support of various stakeholders, especially NGOs and students who are protesting over the Bill.
"Things are turning serious and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself keen to resolve the matter.
In fact, Modi is likely to visit north east on February 8," a source said even as there is no confirmation about the trip.
Most north east-based student organisations and political parties have stated in recent weeks that the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Sabananda Sonowal Vs Union of India in 2005 had made it clear that the presence of a large number of illegal migrants from Bangladesh is an act of 'external aggression'.
The draft law - now pending in the Rajya Sabha - envisages granting citizenship to 'persecuted' non-Muslims - Hindus, Christians, Jains, Parsis and others - who have entered India till December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of continuous stay in the country.
The stakeholders including BJP legislators in states like Meghalaya and Manipur have condemned the Modi government for its alleged 'undemocratic push' to pass the Bill in Lok Sabha on January 8 much against the strong opposition of the whole northeast.
The draft law threatens the 'very existence of the indigenous people' of northeast region as a whole, they have said.
A delegation comprising 12 political parties from Manipur arrived national capital to urge the central government not to pass the citizenship Bill or to exempt Manipur from Bill purview.
The decision to depute the delegation was taken during an all political party meeting convened by BJP chief minister N Biren Singh at Imphal.