Protecting state’s interests high on our agenda: Farooq

June 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Friday asserted that protecting the unity, integrity of state was the primary goal of the party besides materialising the idea of a welfare state as enshrined in Naya Kashmir document.



Party president while addressing delegations, individuals who had thronged the residence of party vice president Omar Abdullah said, “The primary goal of the party is to protect the territorial integrity, identity, special status and the pluralistic visage of the state."



"Our agenda is pretty clear and unambiguous; it is to work towards the socio, political and economic emancipation of the people of the state. Our vision of development is not impaired by the bug of fanaticism, bigotry and regionalism. We have traditionally worked for the every section of the society. We will continue to work with the same passion,” he said.