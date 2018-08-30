‘Protecting state subject laws an existential issue’

Javid SofiPulwama:
Protecting state subject laws is an existential issue for people of Jammu and Kashmir, the abrogation of which will have adverse effects on state demography, culture and economy.
This was stated by speakers in an awareness programme on state subject laws and Article -35 A at town hall Pulwama on Wednesday.
The awareness programme was organized by an NGO, Nund Sabha Foundation and JK Civil Society.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman KCSDS Hamida Nayeem, said that right wing political parties of India have been making concerted efforts at abrogating the state subject laws of J K since 2013. “When they said in public rallies that court doesn’t permit them to abrogate article 370 but there is another article, 35-A, if that is abrogated then they would be able to scrap Article 370,” she said.
She said court has no jurisdiction to abrogate a law which has been inserted in constitution through an agreement adding that if anybody can scrap this law it will be only people of J K.
She further said India has granted no special status to J K. “The fact is that India has always taken from us,” she said.
Other speakers highlighted the social and economical implications which will arise due to abrogation of state subject laws. “Abrogation of Article 370 will lead to exploitation of land, resources and diminishing job opportunities for youth of JK ,” the speakers said.
The speakers asked people to get united for their existential issue.
.