Protected person had given unauthorised leave to PSOs: ADGP

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 15:
The two policemen, whose weapons were looted by militants from a guard room of a protected person in central Kashmir Budgam district on Sunday night, were on unauthorised leave.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that the two cops, whose weapons were snatched, were not on duty but had gone on unauthorised leave given by the protected person.
On Sunday night, militants barged into the house of a retired police officer, Ghulam Mohammad Gurezi at Gopalpora area of Chadoora and decamped with two carbine rifles and four magazines of policemen protecting him.
After the incident, police started investigating the circumstances under which the incident took place.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order and Security, Munir Ahmad Khan said Gurezi had given permission to his personal security officers (PSOs) to go on leave.
“He was not authorised to sanction the leave,” he said.
In this weapon looting incident, Khan said, the “mistake is strictly on part of the protected person.”
“The mistake is also of the policemen. Why he (Gurezi) let his PSOs to go without permission from police. Does a protected person have the authority to give leave to his guards,” Khan told Rising Kashmir.
He said he was not convinced with the theory that the policemen were overpowered by militants.
“When there was none at guard room, how could overpowering of policemen happen? The investigation is going on,” ADGP said.
Earlier, news reports had said militants had overpowered the PSOs of Gurezi, a retired superintendent of police.
Police is likely to question the policemen and the former police officer.
ADGP said police was taking measures to prevent such incidents in future.
