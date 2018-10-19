Protect interests of scribes: PDP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
Condemning the thrashing of journalists by security forces at the gunfight site at Fatehkadal in Srinagar on Wednesday, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Governor Satyapal Malik to intervene in the matter and punish the guilty.
In a statement, party’s chief spokesperson said, “The journalistic fraternity has rendered selfless services in reporting the truth from ground zero, in this pursuit, they have braved immense dangers” and this act of thrashing them is tragic, condemnable and invites the attention of the Governor towards the matter.
He said that such acts impact the right and freedom of the press during reportage and it goes against the law. The spokesperson said that PDP urges Governor Malik to look into the matter and punish the guilty, it is a clear violation of SoPs and also sends across a wrong message worldwide by this treatment meted out to the most courageous and brave journalists who reported in tiring circumstances.
He said, “We stand by the entire journalist fraternity, unconditionally and appeal to the government to secure their rights and an assurance that such incidents won’t take place again.” (KNS)