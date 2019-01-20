Protect cemetery of Kashmir's exiled king Yusuf Shah Chak: Omar Abdullah urges Bihar CM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sunday urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to protect the the burial ground of Yusuf Shah Chak, the last independent king of Kashmir.
Taking to Twitter Omar wrote, “I request @NitishKumar ji to protect this part of Kashmir’s history that lies far from the valley in Bihar.”
National Conference vice president was reacting to a report titled “Forgotten in a field far away: Grave of an exiled Kashmiri king lies in ruins in Bihar” published by The Hindu.
According to the report the burial ground of one of the last native rulers of independent Kashmir Yusuf Shah Chak was under threat from landgrabbers.
Yousuf, who ruled Kashmir from 1579 to 1586, is buried at a cemetery in Biswak village in Bihar’s Nalanda district.
The mutawalli (caretaker) of the cemetery, according to the Hindu report, has written over 200 letters to the government, seeking protection for the monument.
“But the encroachment has continued, with villagers building homes on the graveyard land,” the report reads.
Spread over nearly five acres in a corner of Biswak, the cemetery is clearly under siege, the report said.
Yusuf, who succeeded his father Ali Shah, was imprisoned by the Mughal emperor Akbar and later exiled to Bihar.
He died in 1592 in Odisha and his body was brought back to Bihar to be buried in Biswak, adjacent to Kashmir Chak-- The place where the Kashmiri king settled.
The Hindu report reveals that a discoloured boundary wall encircles around 10 unattended graves of Yusuf Shah Chak, his wife Habba Khatoon, and other family members.
The wall was erected in 2016 by the mutawalli Khalid S. Chak, and rebuilt by his son Yasir Khan Chak, who claims to be a descendent of the royal family.
“Inside, the graves are covered with torn, faded green chadars as goats, buffaloes and dogs bask in the winter sun. The rest of the graveyard is unprotected. On this open land, village boys play cricket and locals from Biswak have built homes. While some are concrete houses, others have thatched roofs. The villagers who have encroached were reluctant to come on record, but claim they have done nothing illegal.”
Quoting Yasir the report said a primary health centre and a public road have been constructed on the cemetery land.
“We want the government to protect the area and remove these encroachments,” he told The Hindu.
If the government does not take care of this encroachment, Yasir said that the day is not far off when all the graveyard land will have turned into a hamlet.