Proposed public park turns into dumping yard outside Cancer Society office

People responsible for dumping garbage in open: Chief Sanitation Officer
Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, Aug 17:
Negligence of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has turned a proposed public park at Baghi Islam, Lal Nagar area of Chanapora bypass into a dumping yard.
The people of this area including the patients and officials of the nearby Cancer Society of Kashmir have been showing their resentment since long but no attention has ever been paid to their grievance.
“This place has been used as dumping yard from the last many years. This has caused problems for people residing in the area and for the shopkeepers as well,” said Mohd Ashraf, a local shopkeeper.
He added that even after complaining about this problem, no one ever bothered to even pay a visit and check the situation on the spot.
The foul smell emanating from the garbage is adds to the miseries of people residing in the area and it has become a perpetual source of different health ailments and infection for the people. “It has become difficult for us to pass through this area. The smell reaches our homes too,” said Khadijah, a local resident of Baghi Islam Colony, Lal Nagar.
She added that the garbage is dumped by SMC workers and now locals are following the practice because there is no one to look after this issue.
In the vicinity of a health institute like Cancer Society, the dumping yard has become a source of continuing annoyance for the patients and the staff.
Nayeem Ahmed (name changed) an employee at the Cancer Society said, “I have been working here since last 10 years and this dumping yard has always been here. The cancer patients have been suffering from infections caused by the foul smell emanating from the dumping yard since it is so close to the hospital. Complaints have been filed again and again but all in vain.”
Sofi Mohd Akbar, Chief Sanitation Officer of the SMC said, “We don’t import garbage from other places, the garbage comes from the houses of people living in the vicinity. No complaint was ever filed against this and the issue has never reached the ears of authorities.”
He further mentioned that if any complaint had ever been filed, action would have been taken by now.