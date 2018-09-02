Proposals for new Panchayat constituencies, halqas notified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 01:
Election Authority under Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 on the recommendation of Rural Development Department J&K Saturday notified some proposals for creation of new Panchayat constituencies in existing Panchayat halqas, creation of new Panchayat halqa from the existing Panchayat halqa, merging of two Panchayat halqas into one Panchayat halqa and change of name of Panchayat halqa, in Anantnag, Bandipora, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Jammu and Samba districts.
According to the office of the Election Authority, notice with details is displayed in the office of the District Panchayat Officer, Block Development Officer concerned and at a prominent place in the proposed Panchayat Halqas.
These details are also available on the official website of CEO J&K www.ceojk.nic.in.
The general public of the concerned area has been informed to file objections, if any, by or before September 8, 2018 in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Srinagar and objections received thereafter would not be entertained.