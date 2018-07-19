Proposal to amend RTI Act under GOI consideration

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, July 18:
The Government of India (GoI) is considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information Act, 2005, Minister of State Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh said in the Parliament on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said a notice of intention had been given to introduce ‘The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018’ in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and its passage during the current session of the Parliament.
“The purport of the amendments proposed is to provide for enabling provision under the RTI Act to frame Rules regarding salaries, allowances and conditions of service for Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners and State Information Commissioners. Presently, there are no such provisions available under the RTI Act,” he said.
Singh, who is also Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space said that the consultations with Department of Expenditure, Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department have been undertaken while preparing and formulating the RTI (Amendment) Bill, 2018.