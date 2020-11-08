Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): The Greatest

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | Asiya Gani

Heinous crime of blasphemy is never acceptable to any Muslim

Allah sent all the prophets to call for the worship of Allah alone and to bring people from darkness to light. This supreme message reached its culmination through the last and final messenger the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Every messenger was sent exclusively for his own people but the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent for all of mankind.

Allah says, “And We have not sent you (O Muhammad) except as a mercy to all worlds,” (22:107). Allah also says, “It is He who has sent His messenger with guidance and the religion of truth. That He make it prevail over all religion, even though the pagans may detest it,” (61:9).

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the sanest and wisest of all men. Those who could not understand him (PBUH) called him (PBUH) “mad” or “possessed”. In every age, it is the habit of few people to call truth as falsehood and term wisdom as madness; on the other hand, to exalt selfishness as planning, and arrogance as power.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was not a strict rather he (PBUH) was purposeful and a blessed one. His (PBUH) purpose was to interpret in realistic manner the commands and laws of Allah.

Hisham Ibn Amr (RA) once asked Aaisha (RA) about the character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). She replied, “Do you not read the Quran”? He said, “Yes”. She said, “The character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the Quran.”

We as Muslims firmly believe that Allah chose him (PBUH) even though he (PBUH) had grown up as an orphan and was illiterate knowing neither how to read or write. All good qualities and virtues were perfected in him (PBUH) to the point of ultimate perfection.

Allah supported the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with physical miracles with which he (PBUH) challenged his (PBUH) opponents. Among the most important of these was the splitting of the moon and the ‘Night Journey’ to Baytul Muqadas (Jerusalem). His (PBUH) coming was foretold in the Torah and Injeel too.

The insolence of those who are jealous of his (PBUH) charisma is not strange rather it is on expected lines. Heinous crime of blasphemy is never acceptable to any Muslim who is ready to sacrifice his life for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The blasphemers are going to be severely punished. Allah says, “For those who hates you (O Muhammad), he will be cut off posterity and every good thing in this world and in hereafter,” (Quran 108:3).

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the best of all the prophets and the best of creation and the greatest of them in status before Allah and there is a clear evidence of it in Quran and Sunnah:

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will attain the station of praise and glory (Maqaam Mahmud) on the Day of Judgement: (17:79)

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was given conciseness of speech, was supported with fear cast into the hearts of his enemies, war booty was permitted to him and he will be granted intercession (agreed upon)

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be the first one among the messengers who will be permitted to cross the Siraat: (Sahi Bukhari #773)

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be the first one for whom the grave will be opened: (Sahih Muslim #2278)

Allah forgave him (PBUH) all his sins, past and future so on and so forth

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the seal of all prophets. So, all human beings are bound to follow him (PBUH) in toto as no other prophet after him is going to come and the message which he (PBUH) bought is the guidance till eternity.

Allah says, “This day, I have perfected your religion for you, completed my favour upon you and chosen for you Islam as your religion,” (Quran 5:3).

Even, when Prophet Jesus (PBUH) comes down at the end of time, he will come to rule in accordance with sharee’ah of Muhammad (peace be upon him). Let me conclude by the verse (3:31) Say: “If you do love Allah, follow me: Allah will love you and forgive you your sins: For Allah is oft forgiving, most merciful.”

Author is a teacher in a Madrasa

