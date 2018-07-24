Property worth lakhs stolen from Iddgah

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 23:
Pashmina shawls, valuables, and cash worth lakhs were stolen by burglars from a residential house at Iqbal Colony area of Iddgah during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The incident took place during the night as the family members were out of the house and it was completely locked but thieves managed to enter the house and took away gold, cash, Pashmina shawls and even Silverware from the house.
Muzaffar Ahmad Mir, owner of the house told Rising Kashmir, “We were not here from the last two days and the house was completely locked. I did come in the day to check and everything was alright but the incident took place at night when thieves had entered the house from the main gate and cleaned away everything.”
Mir stated that it was a preplanned robbery as nobody knew we were not inside the house.
“I had planned my future as all my savings, earnings were for my family and since everything has been stolen. I don’t know how to react to this loss. It has shattered my dreams,” he added.
Police has started the investigations. “The case is in our notice and our team is working on the issue. The investigation is going on,” a police official at Police Station SafaKadal told Rising Kashmir.