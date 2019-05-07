Property worth crores of rupees destroyed in Srinagar fire

May 07, 2019 | Agencies

Property worth crores of rupees was destroyed in a devastating fire incident in summer capital, Srinagar, in the wee hours of Tuesday, official sources said.

They said fire broke out in a house at Mehraj Bazar market in the city at 0200 hrs. However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot, fire spread to other houses and shops.

Over a dozen fire tenders from different parts of the city, including Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) Batmaloo were rushed to douse the flames, which were clearly visible from a distance.

[Representational Pic]