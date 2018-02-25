Property dispute triggers ‘vandalism’ at Amira Kadal

Woman beaten to pulp
Srinagar:
Dispute over the property turns vicious as the quarrel between two claimants turn violent that resulted in beating of a women and vandalizing of household items at Hanuman Mandir, Amira Kadal.
The quarrel turned brutal Friday evening when a group of boys entered the house of a family claiming the house property as theirs that resulted in a harsh argument leading to beating and thrashing between the boys and family members.
The family alleged the group as goons and told Rising Kashmir that it has been three years since the dispute over the property and boys have continued their assault over them.
“This is the third attack on us since 2015 after the owner of the house Suman Wazir sold her property to me, but the goons sent by Shahid Rashid have always troubled my family by assaulting and beating,” said Rafiqa who claims to be the owner of that house.
Shahid has been visiting their house on previous occasions and has always threatened them to vacate as he claims the house belongs to him and not anyone.
Rafiqa worked as a care taker at Suman’s house since 2006 but the property was sold to her by Suman in 2017.
“On 7th November 2017 the property was officially sold to me and I am the owner in possession of land measuring 3 Marlas falling under Khasra No 942. There used to be only one room for them and one person used to sit in 2015 but I have always complained about that,” Rafiqa said.
“I sold all my gold, property to get the possession but it’s unfortunate that we are being refrained from our own property,” she said.
The family alleged the group as insane and also asserted that goons harass them on the bank of People’s Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone.
“They have been harassing us for so long and have always threatened us that nothing will harm us as they have the influence of Sajad Gani Lone,” family said.
The family accused the group as intervening into the matter before and physical assault is nothing new as they had been harassed previously on several occasions.
“This is the third attack over us as the goons have beaten our family members on several occasions. There were at least 50 boys who forcefully entered the house and messed up everything,” they said.
Family also accused the goons to have beaten a lady, Neelofer, 40 who was offering prayers when the group of boys arrived.
“I was offering my Isha prayers when the door was stricken forcefully, the utensils, household items were thrashed out of the house and I was hit and beaten to pulp by all of them,” said Neelofer, a victim.
“There were hues and cries all around when they attacked me and also an old lady but somehow I came to the rescue and forced them not to hurt her,” she said.
The family has taken the issue to higher authorities on several occasions and they feel there has been no response from their side on previous occasions.
“We have filed FIR on all the occasions but the concerned police station never responded but since the new Station House Officer (SHO) took over, he has been very cooperative,” they said.
The family has raised the issue in the Court as well and the case is in under jurisdiction until final hearing will come.
Tenants living there also alleged the goons as they were also beaten and assaulted by the group.
“My wife has been beaten, our household items were smacked outside and the gold has also been stolen by the goons,” said one of the tenants.
However, the concerned Police Station refuted the allegations made by the family and asserts that the court has already passed the verdict.
“The court has passed the final verdict and the land belongs to the Nazool property, let the revenue department decide the case. So far no one has come to the station as I have been waiting for their approach,” said Tanveer Ahmad, SHO Shaheed Gunj Police Station.
“Doors are open for everyone as everyone is equal for me, I don’t believe in any discrimination and we are here to take the action against all odds,” Tanveer said.
Meenwhile, Shahid Rashid refuted the claims made by the family and told Rising Kashmir that land belonged to the ancestors of Sajad Gani Lone.
“The fore fathers of Sajad Gani Lone used to live there from past 50 years and there used to be one tenant who lived in that house along with the family,” Shahid said.
“I bought the house from Sajad in 2015 and the lady is claiming falsely the possession over the house even after making her understand the real situation.”
Shahid also asserted that the case has been rejected by the Divisional Commissioner in the past and the land is custodian property.
“Divisional Commissioner and revenue has reviewed the situation in the past and the case has been dismissed out rightly as the land belonged to the ancestors of Sajad Lone.
“We told the family many times to vacate but they are not ready to accept the truth and unfortunately the situation has turned violent but the claims they are making are absolutely baseless,” he added.
