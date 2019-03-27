Propaganda takes centre stage in Kashmir: Geelani

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday rejected the reports about attachment of properties of several separatist leaders.

Earlier, Delhi based newspapers had reported that at least 10 properties of a Jammu and Kashmir-based businessman, an Islamabad house of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and a host of immovable assets of separatists have been identified by agencies for attachment in multiple militant financing cases.

Meanwhile Geelani in a statement issued here said that the health of these allegations against the leaders was not known to everybody and people understand the mindset behind such “baseless accusations.’

“It is propaganda and baseless, aimed to gratify their vote bank and as long as Kashmiris are hit hard, the power athirst forces are guaranteed Narinder Modi to stay in power,” Geelani in a statement issued here said.

Geelani rejected the reports circulated by NIA and ED about the seizing properties belonging to incarcerated leaders Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, and prominent businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali lodged in Tihar jail.

“Indian leadership is using the NIA and ED as a tool of oppression and suppression against the Kashmiris, Indian Muslims and their political opponents and not does it stand any moral, ethical or democratic ground,” he alledh.

Hurriyat chairman said that the government of India was aware about the fact that the Hurriyat leaders have not amassed any illegal properties—but claiming to seize the property at the time of election in India has put a big question mark on the competence and efficiency of their much hyped investigative institution, which has dug so low to pave its worse in every trivial issue without any documentary proof.

“In order to win parliament elections, Modi claimed that his government held air strikes in Pakistan—but when the international community, opposition and sane voices in India raised question over this claim, Indian government launched a crackdown on pro-freedom organizations, political leadership, and unarmed people of Kashmir to silence opposite voices,” Geelani alleged.

“Muscular approach can never force a nation to submission and curbing the political space and arresting the political leadership in forged and fake charges and creating fear psychoses cannot lease them forever,” he said, adding “India in majority have been intoxicated with a venomous propaganda against the Kashmir struggle and its leadership by their fascist regimes with the help of their hyper-national and biased media houses.”

“In such times, it’s the responsibility of Kashmir’s conscious journalists and writers to being forth the reality of oppressed Kashmiris,” he said, adding “It’s understood that Indian propaganda takes front page headlines in Newspapers, but it is also important to highlight the sufferings and hardships of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian military might.”