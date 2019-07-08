Promoting sports in JK

July 08, 2019 |

In J&K, although cricket and football are the most popular sports, the other s have also picked up some pace in the last few years with more and more young people showing keen interest as fans as well as participants. Despite the state possessing immense wealth for adventure sports like skiing and white water rafting, their popularity in the state and beyond the state has remained restricted. Kashmir has produced some of the best skiers in the region but unfortunately not many people know them. Sports fever also catches up in the days when important international events like Cricket and Soccer World Cup events are held. Nevertheless in terms of talent pool, the state has seen stagnation mostly as sports bodes have failed to encourage the local talent. Though the valley lacks professional sport culture, there is a need to introduce sports at the grass roots level. The sporting culture is fairly popular in Kashmir, yet lack of infrastructure and professional expertise have discouraged number of talent players to take sports as career. There is need to encourage the sports activities in the state. There is no dearth of sport talent in the state; from football to base ball, golf to cricket, many types of sport are played now by large number of youth. However, what prevents the player to come forward and exhibit their talent fully is the lack of basic infrastructure. There are units in the State which are established to promote sport and games in the State, but when it comes to assessing their respective performances it’s all dismal and disappointing. Hardly anything worthwhile has been done so far which could help the players in honing their skills. Our sport’s departments are in need of overhaul. Besides, there has been a long list of complaints on part of players, ranging from lack of infrastructure to absence of career options. There are no standard grounds, no quality coaches and no methodical ways to enter a game and follow ones interest. Above all there are no agencies which could help secure the financial needs of the players. These are the main concerns for the players and so far nothing substantial has been done either by Sports Council or the State government. If sports have to pick in the State, professional approach needs to be adopted. For this purpose government can seek the participation of private and corporate sector. Funding of different sports events to help in identifying the local talent can be put under Corporate Social Responsibility, which would also lessen the burden on the state government.