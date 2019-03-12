‘Promote, publicize incentives available to entrepreneurs’

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Secretary, Department of Labour & Employment, Saurabh Bhagat Monday reviewed functioning of the ongoing schemes implemented by Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI). The meeting was held at JKEDI Pampore Campus.

Chief Faculty, JKEDI, Dr. Majid Manzoor Khan gave a detailed briefing on the status of schemes implemented by the institute. Commissioner Secretary was apprised about the progress made so far under Seed Capital Fund Scheme and Youth Start up Loan Scheme with respect to the cases approved in previous meeting held in 2018. The schemes are among the ongoing endeavors of State Government for the promotion and development of entrepreneurship/self-employment in the state.

The Commissioner Secretary stressed on promoting and publicizing the incentives available to the entrepreneurs under the schemes so that maximum number of educated unemployed youth can avail the benefits under the relevant schemes. While reviewing the functioning of schemes, the Commissioner Secretary directed the institute to put more focus on far flung and underprivileged regions of the state. The Commissioner Secretary also emphasized on the need to evolve a synergy between various allied departments at district level to develop a conducive ecosystem for the budding entrepreneurs across the board.

The Commissioner Secretary, while appreciating the recent endeavours of the institute viz a viz Women Entrepreneurship and J&K Start up Policy suggested that the need of the hour is to put more focus on women entrepreneurship and facilitate the creation of new Start ups in the sectors of Agriculture, Horticulture, Handicrafts and Tourism which together form the backbone of the state economy.

The meeting was attended by all the Deputy Directors of the Employment Department of Kashmir Division besides the District Nodal Officers of JKEDI.