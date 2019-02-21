Promote peace, eschew tendencies of hate: Farooq

JAMMU:
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday called for imbibing the spirit of love, compassion, peace and harmony as professed by every religion and preached by great saints and seers all their life, saying need for this is more now than ever before, as the society is ridden with hate and intolerance.
“Maintaining unity and further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood is the greatest tribute to great saints, who strived for a just society, based on social justice and equality”, Dr Farooq Abdullah said while paying tributes to Guru Ravi Dassji on his 642nd birth anniversary at a function here.
Dr Farooq Abdullah hoped the life and teachings of Guru Ravi Dassji will continue to inspire and motivate the humanity to work for betterment of all, irrespective of caste, creed and colour. The society, he said, has an onerous responsibility to work for the upliftment of marginalized segments and ensure that opportunities of growth and progress are provided to all. He called for eschewing the tendencies of hate, saying this has already created wedge in the society. This drift is needed to be bridged by promoting the spirit of harmony, he said, adding “Let’s pledge to ensure dignified life for all”.
National Conference President reiterated his passionate call to the people to maintain peace and calm, which has been the glorious tradition of the state in general and Jammu in particular. “Those attempting to trample this ethos are needed to be isolated”, he added. Dr Farooq Abdullah greeted the people on Guru Ravi Dass Jayanti and prayed for peace and tranquility in the state.
Besides Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, those present on the occasion included Additional General Secretary, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, former ministers Surjeet Singh Slathia, Abdul Gani Malik, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and other senior leaders Rattan Lal Gupta, Ajaz Jan, Vijaylaxmi Dutta, Vijay Lochan and Abdul Gani Teli. They also greeted the people on Guru Ravi Dass Jayanti.