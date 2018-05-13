Promote Kalazeera as intercrop with saffron: VC SKUAST

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Prof. Nazeer Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir Saturday asked scientists to promote intercropping of Kalazeera with saffron as viable option to avoid any economic loss.
He said cultivation of Kalazeera is ideal secured income for farmers.
He was speaking at an Awareness Programme on Kalazeera organized by Saffron Research Station, Konibal, Pampore in collaboration with Department of Science & Technology, Government of India under the project entiled “Promoting cultivation of endangered Kalazeera (Bonium persicum Bioss) for enhancing livelihood security of farmers in temperate highlands of Northern India”.
Vice-Chancellor advised the Scientists of the station to adopt and identify 10 progressive farmers from Pampore area for intercropping of Kalazeera with saffron as demonstration which could be horizontally spread in future following recommended package of practice developed by the University for commercialization of this important crop.
Vice-Chancellor also advised the field functionaries of the Department of Agriculture and Scientists of the University to work in tandem and put joint efforts in a team work to see that a big campaign is initiated towards intercropping of Kalazeera with saffron. Vice-Chancellor also strongly pitched for stoppage of converting agricultural land for housing or any other purposes which will have huge impact on food security.
Prof. M.Y. Zargar, Director Research, SKUAST-K also spoke on the occasion and advised farmers to adopt new technologies developed by the university which can revolutionize the Kaalazeera production in valley. He also highlighted various aspects of the Kalazeera and other activities being undertaken by the University for Nutritional Security and enhancement of farmer’s income. Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension, SKUAST-K while speaking called upon the scientists to develop partner ship with farmers for mass multiplication of the crop. Mr. Manzoor Ahmd Shah, Chief Agriculture Officer, Pulwama also spoke on the occasion. Dr. B.A. Alai, PI of the Project highlighted different facets of the crop contained in the project.
Earlier Dr. Sher Ahmad Dar, Head, Saffron Research Station, Pampore presented a detailed report about Kalazeera and its importance and potential and said that the Station will also be taking up research activities in other spices as well. He further informed that the Station will be coming up with the New University Variety of Kalazeera after successfully testing it. Around 100 prospective farmers and officers of the Department of Agriculture from Budgam, Pulwama and Srinagar participated in the programme. Farmers were shown the standing crop in field and also had an interaction with the scientists associated with the crop.
Vice-Chancellor on the occasion also released Two booklets “Kalazeera - The Black Gold” and “Kashmir Mai Kalazeera Ke Kasht ” authored by Sceientists of the University asscociated with the crop.