Prominent social worker joins BJP in Jammu

March 07, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A prominent social worker from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday joined the BJP along with his supporters and pledged to work for strengthening the party at the gross-roots level.

Darshan Singh Thakkar, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Basohli constituency of Kathua in 2014, was welcomed into the party by state BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders at the party office here.

"I am inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has taken the nation to a new era of development and decided to join the party along with my supporters. I will work for strengthening the party," Thakkar said.

He said Basholi town and adjoining areas had been neglected for decades but the people are witnessing development now.

Raina claimed “Modi is people's first choice as prime minister and they want to connect and contribute in BJP's success story in 2019”.

He also appreciated Thakkar's endeavours as entrepreneur in the region, generating employment for more than a thousand people.