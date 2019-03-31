Prominent political leader from Pattan joins PDP

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Basharat Hussain terms PDP pedestal of hope for unrepresented, says will work to strengthen party further

Prominent social and political leader from north Kashmir’s Pattan constituency, Basharat Hussain, on Saturday, joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here in presence of the party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

According to the party spokesman, Hussian who joined the PDP along with hundreds of his supporters and activists has been active in Pattan assembly segment for the past decade and has been in the forefront in highlighting the hardships faced by the people of his area. Hussian secured more than six thousand votes when he contested from Pattan assembly seat in the year 2014 on Democratic Party Nationalist ticket. Before joining the PDP, Hussain remained associated with Awami Ittehad Party.

While joining the PDP, Hussian said that his main reason to join the PDP is to get the people of his area out of the squalid conditions and stop parties with nefarious designs from exploiting them politically.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has welcomed Hussain’s decision of joining the PDP, hailing his pro-people services and earnest desire to serve the society.