Prominent political activists join PDP

March 17, 2019 |

Many prominent political activists joined People’s Democratic Party (PDP) today in Srinagar. In a function at party headquarters senior political activist Farooq Ahmad Dar from Rawalpora Srinagar and youth leader Tariq Ahmad Bath joined the party in presence of senior Party leader and former Minister Naeem Akhtar .

Dar, who contested last assembly elections from Amira Kadal constituency, was accompanied by hundreds of his supports on this occasion.

Apart from Dar, Known Socio- Political Activist Advocate Ehtisham Ahmad Mir from Kalamabad, Langate also joined the party in presence of Mr. Akhtar.

While welcoming new entrants into the party fold, Mr. Naeem Akhter said that PDP would provide them a credible platform to work for public welfare and contribute towards strengthening the cause of dialogue and reconciliation for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Those present on the occasions included senior PDP leader Dr Ali Mohammad, Rouf Ahmad Bath and PDP Block President Mawar, Peer Gh Ahmad.