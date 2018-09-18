Prominent PDP Leaders joins Congress

Leadership welcomes
Srinagar Sept 17.
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee(JKPCC) in an extraordinary function held at party Office Srinagar welcomed prominent leaders of PDP from Anantng, who joined the Party in presence of JKPCC President G.A. Mir.
Prominent Leaders Bashir Ahmad Pahalwan Ex. Publicity Secretary PDP Anantnag and Ghulam Hassan Dar Ward President Anantnag town joined Congress Party, both the leaders expressed full faith in the programmes and policies of the party and assured the leadership that they will work to stregnhen the Congress further in their respectives areas.
JKPCC President G.A. Mir while welcoming both leaders said that Congress Party is the only unifying force in the State and Country, while having served the people to the best of it’s ability.
He said since last three years socres of prominent personalities and political leaders have joined Congress Party, for the fact, it is the Congress party alone which has the ability to address the concersn of the people.
On this occasion Senior Party Leaders MLC Vice Presiden Gulam Nabi Mond, MLA Devsar Mohd Amin Bhat, Spokespeson Farooq Andrabi, General Secretaries Hilal Ahmad Shah, Surinder Singh Channi, Abdul Gani Khan, Irfan Naqib and other senior leaders were present.