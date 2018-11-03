About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Prominent Pak cleric assassinated

Published at November 03, 2018 12:13 AM 0Comment(s)441views


Prominent Pak cleric assassinated

Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, Nov 2:

Prominent Pakistani cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, who was also known as the godfather of Taliban, was killed in a gun attack in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, according to media reports.
Haq, 82, was the head of the Islamic religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak town and also the chief of the hardline political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), the Geo News reported.
He was killed by unidentified attackers in a house where he was staying, his son was quoted as saying by the report.
JUI-S's Peshawar president also confirmed Haq's death following an assassination attempt in Rawalpindi.
The news of his death comes at a sensitive time, with religio-political parties out on the streets protesting the Supreme Court's acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, in a blasphemy case. (PTI)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top