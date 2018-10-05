Prominent houseboat owner Tuman passes away

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Oct 4
Kashmir’s eminent houseboat owner Mohammad Azim Tuman of Mascot Group passed away on Thursday.
Tuman was 81 years old and was former chairman of Houseboat Owners Association. He was highly regarded in the tourism industry of the state.
Travel and hospitality sector especially houseboat owners association have expressed deep grief over his demise.
Chairman of Kashmir Houseboat industry Hameed Wagnoo said Azim Tuman was torchbearer for houseboat industry in particular and for tourism industry in general. The deceased has been Chairman of the Kashmir Houseboat Association for six years.
“He has done a lot of work for the betterment of the houseboat industry,” Wagnoo said.
He said Tuman always struggled to help overcome problems of houseboat owners and always came up with solutions.
“He also struggled for the boatyard so that we do not have to deal with the problems of repairing the houseboats again and again,” he said.
Wagnoo said earlier the tariff was fixed by the department of tourism but he pulled the houseboat owners out of this problem and helped in fixing the tariff by owners themselves.
“This credit also goes to him.”
Tuman played major role in the cleanliness of lakes to keep safe and secure the environment.
“He was always at the forefront to promote the tourism in the valley,” said Wagnoo who had worked with him as a secretary general.
Nigeen Tourist Association (NATA) said tourism and houseboat industry has lost a great asset.
President NATA Manzoor Wagnoo said he was a great human being and proved a good president.
He said despite not feeling well from last six months, Tuman would attend meeting of the houseboat association without fail.
Former chairman of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Shamim Shah described Azim Tuman as a Wikipedia of Kashmiri history.
“He was socially very much active for the betterment of Dal and Nigeen Lake and Houseboat owners. He was also a conscious citizen,” Shah said.
He said that Tuman was conferred best citizen award by the department of Industries and Commerce.
“In every aspect of his life he contributed as a president, great citizen and had lot of concern for saving environment,” he added.
