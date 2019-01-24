Prominent Gujjar leader, Akhter Khatana, passes away

Abdullah’s, others condole demise
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 23:
Prominent Gojri writer and Gujjar leader, Chowdhary Akthar Hussain Khatana passed away on late Tuesday night.
He was 70. As per family sources, he was died due to cardiac arrest at his native place located near Pananama Chowk , Jammu.
Akhter was known as his versatility in the Gojri fiction as a novelist .His Gojri novel ‘Gallabu’ got highest appreciations across Indo-Pak in Gojri speaking areas. He has written a number short-stories /TV serials in Gojri for Doordarshan and other channels.
The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and languages has awarded him several times for his contributions towards Gujjar Culture and Gojri language. He was a regular talker of Radio Kashmir Jammu and DDK Jammu.
Being a president of All Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar Islahi Committee Ch Akhter has contributed a lot for the welfare of nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal communities. He was among the leaders who struggled hard in the movement of the community for grant of ST status – which was later granted by Government of India in 1991 to J&K Gujjars/ Bakerwals.
His last rites were held at Gujjar Nagar graveyard where thousands of people participated in his funeral.
Among other dignitaries who attended the Nimaz-e- Jinaza of Akhter included former Chief Omar Abdullah, former adviser JK Govt Devender Rana, Gujjar community leaders Dr. Masud Choudhary, Ch. Abdul Hamid, Dr.Javaid Rahi, Hussain Ali Wafa,
Meanwhile, National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of party’s block president Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Choudhary Akhtar Hussain.
As per a statement, the duo prayed for peace to departed soul and strength to the grief-stricken family to bare the loss.
Among others Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar and Provincial president Jammu Devender Singh Rana have also extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the soul of departed, the spokesman added.