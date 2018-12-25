Project Director Governor’s Grievance Cell reviews status of pending complaints

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 24:
Project Director Governor’s Grievance Cell, Inam-ul-Huq Siddiqui on Monday reviewed the status of pending complaints received and forwarded by the Cell here at a meeting of nodal officers of government departments.
As per an official, it was informed in the meeting that a total of 20750 grievances have been received by these departments till date across the state, out of which 10153 have been disposed-of and 5367 are in the process of disposal.
It was also informed that 5230 applications regarding different grievances were rejected. The rejected applications were related to sub-judicial cases, attachments, duplicity of applications or unclear nature of the grievance.
The Project Director exhorted upon the Nodal Officers and senior officers of the concerned departments to seriously look into the issues reported by general public and co-ordinate citizen friendly solutions at their own level for quality disposal of genuine complaints and grievances forwarded from Governor's Grievance Cell.
He impressed upon the departments to institutionalize the grievance redressal mechanism at departmental level and to upgrade such systems to cater to the pressing grievance, demands of people on fast track mode.
