Project Beacon completes 59 years in JK

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Project Beacon, the pioneer flagship Project of BRO, Thursday successfully completed its 59 years of service in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement from the BRO said having been raised in 1960, as the first project in entire Jammu & Kashmir state, the Project has evolved over the years, carving three more Projects out of its area of responsibility.

Presently, Project Beacon looks after road infrastructure development and maintenance in the important area of the Kashmir Valley; connecting it to Jammu to the South and Ladakh region to the East through the strategically important passes of Jawahar Tunnel and Zojila Pass, respectively.

The Project works in the most rugged terrain and the inhospitable climate in altitudes ranging between 5000’ – 12000’.

The statement said on the occasion of the Beacon Day, a number of events were conducted which included sports events, special GREF Sammelan, paying homage to the Martyrs, Barakhana with troops, etc. The statement further said addressing the troops, Chief Engineer Brigadier Vishal Aggarwal complimented all ranks and civil labourers for outstanding performance and efficiently maintaining the strategic passes open for the maximum duration, despite heaviest snowfall this year in a decade. Due recognition was given to all the personnel who excelled in their respective work and sports activities.

He further added that Project Beacon will always put its best foot forward in service to the nation and to help the people (Awam) of the valley in their endeavoures.