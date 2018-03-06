Progress under capex budget reviewed at Budgam

Budgam:
District Developmental Commissioner (DDC), Budgam, Mohammad Harun Malik today chaired a meeting to review the pace and progress made on development works under Capex Budget (2017-18) and Chief Minister’s directions for the district passed during her public outreach programme.
During the meeting, DDC also took stock of development works carried under the different state and centrally sponsored schemes.
Emphasizing on the timely completion of the developmental works, DDC directed the concerned to accelerate the pace of works to meet the set deadlines.
He also directed to start preparations for framing the new developmental plan 2018-19 and asked officials to consult concerned MLAs to finalize the plan.
He also stressed on the implementation of decisions taken during last district development board meeting and directed concerned to ensure all works and decisions made during CM’s public darbar are completed within stipulated time frame.
The meeting was informed that 86 percent of the expenditure has been executed against the Rs 184.79 crore approved CAPEX budget (2017-18) up to January 30, 2018.
Under Roads and Buildings sector, developmental works worth Rs 15.59 crore were carried out of the available Rs 16.49 crore. While as under Education sector, 100 percent expenditure has been made as Rs 59 lakh were spent on Secondary Education in the district. Similarly, under Health sector, Rs 3.6 crore expenditure has been made, while as out of Rs 4.23 crore availability, Rs 3.59 crore expenditure has been made under PHE sector.
While taking a review of the implementation of CM’s instructions, DDC was informed that out of 170 decisions taken during the public darbar chaired by CM, 46 decisions have been implemented so far, while as work on other 89 decisions is under progress. Besides, decisions regarding the up-gradation of 10 schools have been submitted to the administrative departments and proposal for the 26 others stand submitted to the concerned quarters, the meeting was told.
