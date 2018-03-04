Progress under Capex Budget 2017–18 reviewed

Rising Kashmir NewsANANTNAG, MARCH 3:
The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag Mohammad Younis Malik today held a meeting to review the District CAPEX Budget 20 17–18.
The DDC was informed that under CAPEX budget 2017-18 so far an expenditure of Rs. 125.86 Cr has been made out of available Rs 150.69 crore.
Reviewing the R&B sector, it was given out that against an availability of Rs 17.01 Cr, an expenditure of Rs 9.21Cr has been made so far.
Under Education sector, against an availability of Rs. 380.13 lakhs, an expenditure of Rs. 278.75 lakhs has been made on elementary and secondary education, while as under SSA, an expenditure of Rs. 894.20 lakhs has been made during the period. Under RMSA 282.70 lakh stand expended so far.
Similarly, under health care, an amount of Rs 85.64 lakhs, against an availability of Rs. 341.14 lakhs has been spent so far under different schemes in the district during the period.
Likewise, other sectors including PHE, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture, PDD, Irrigation, Flood Control, Rural Development, Fisheries and Soil Conservation were also reviewed.
On the occasion, DDC instructed the officers to expedite the pace of works and complete the work of ongoing projects within the stipulated time period
The meeting was attended by ACD Anantnag, CPO Anantnag, SE R&B Anantnag Circle, Exens of R&B, I&FC, PDD, PHE, EOs of Municipalities, Programme Officer ICDS and officers from departments of Agriculture, Forest, Social Forestry, Education, Horticulture, Floriculture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture and others.
