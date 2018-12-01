Progress on skill development programmes in JK reviewed

47000 youth to be trained in 3 years
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 30:
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India has envisaged skill development of 47000 youth of state for the next 3 years under the scheme.
This was disclosed in review meeting chaired by Joint Secretary, Rajesh Agrawal Friday chaired a meeting to see the progress of the skill development programs in the state including the flagship skill development scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).
The objective of this Skill Certification Scheme is to enable state youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.
Director (PMKVY)MSDE, Rajnish Kumar Gupta, Secretary School Education & Technical Education Department Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Director, Technical Education Department Anoo Malhotra, Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) Dr. Peer GN Suhail, senior government officials, representatives of National Skill Development Corporation, Skill training providers and other Skill development stakeholders attended the meeting.
The Mission Director gave a detailed account about the progress of the schemes and activities being carried out by JKSDM and gave a comprehensive presentation on its achievements and current programs.
The Mission Director also spelt out some of the requirements for strengthening skill ecosystem of J&K such as establishment of Skill Universities, India International Skill Centres, career counselling and placement drives.
Joint Secretary stressed on the need to provide the youth with necessary guidance and exposure through programs aimed at their skill and entrepreneurship development.
“Focus should be on imparting skills which are in demand in the market and are driven by the local economy” Joint Secretary stressed.
He further stressed on the participants to undertake initiatives which are available for enriching the skilling ecosystem such as National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Skill Saathi campaign etc.
Representatives of skill training providers also highlighted the challenges faced by them during the implementation of various skill development programs in the state.
Rajesh Agrawal assured the training providers that they will get all the requisite support and guidance from the central as well as the state departments involved in the implementation of skill development programs in J&K.