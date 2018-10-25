Progress of flagship projects in power sector reviewed

Alasteng Grid Station to be commissioned soon
Srinagar, October 24:
Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Hirdesh Kumar today convened a meeting to review the progress of various ongoing flagship infrastructure development projects in the power sector.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, Chief Engineer (System and Operations) PDD Javed Ahmad Dar, DGM PGCIL, Collector PDD, Assistant Commissioner, PDD Engineers and other concerned attended the meeting, while Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Budgam and Pulwama districts participated in the meeting via video conferencing.
The meeting held threadbare discussions on ROW (right on way) issues and progress on power transmission lines by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).
The meeting was informed that work on connecting Leh-Srinagar Power Transmission Line with Alasteng Power Grid Station will be completed by November 2018. After the Commissioning of Alasteng Power Grid Station, 350 megawatts more electricity will be added to the system. On the occasion, Commissioner Secretary stressed the concerned Deputy Commissioners and engineers to expedite the remaining work on Alasteng Power Grid Station on priority.
The meeting was further informed that the power transmission lines associated with Kishenganga Hydro Electric Power are running through Baramulla-Budgam-Pulwama districts under Double and Multi-Circuit power transmission lines with 75 Kms of length. The double circuit power transmission line passing through Amargarh Sopore-Wagoora Budgam including some areas of Pulwama district is under progress.
The Commissioner Secretary stressed on timely completion of the transfer of land to the PGCIL (Power Grid Corporation of India) on expedited mode so that construction work is started immediately.
He directed concerned District Collectors (Land Acquisition) to complete land acquisition process and compensation to landowners within a week.
Kumar stressed upon the revenue officers, engineers of PDD and PGCIL to work in coordination, added zeal and in synergy with the concerned Deputy Commissioners so that the bottlenecks, if any other, in the prestigious projects, are removed immediately.