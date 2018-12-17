Progress of development works reviewed in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 16:
District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad Sunday chaired a review meeting of various developmental projects undertaken in various sectors like PMGSY, PHE, I&FC and others in the district.
According to an official, the DDC took sector wise review of the progress of projects undertaken by different departments/agencies during the year 2018-19.
While taking stock of PMGSY department, it was informed that in Rajouri division out of190 sanctioned schemes, 97 have been completed till now, and work is in progress on other schemes; 16 schemes will be completed by the end of December.
It was also informed that these schemes have been envisaged to cover 135 habitations.
While taking stock of PMGSY division Budhal, the meeting was informed that 69 projects have been completed till date.
Similarly, in PHE sector, it was informed that under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme, there are 108 ongoing schemes which will fulfill the long demand of drinking water of many habitations.
DDC also sought a detail report about the progress made to augment the drinking water supply for Rajouri town, PHE officials informed that the work in progress and will be completed in shortest possible time to mitigate the suffering of masses.
DDC also took a review of the sanctioned languishing projects under PHE, it was informed that total 34 languishing projects were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 31.12 crore and the work is going on at full swing on these projects.
Detailed discussions were also held on various issues related to the effective implementation of vital schemes and projects in the district. The DDC exhorted the officers to ensure time-bound completion of all ongoing developmental works and called for work in double-shifts to achieve set physical and financial targets.
The DDC directed the concerned Executing Agencies to speed up the construction work on various Projects. He emphasized upon the officers to ensure accountability and transparency. He also asked for the better synergy between departments and executing agencies for better results and timely completion of the works.
The meeting was attended by SE PHE, Exen PHE Rajouri/Nowshera, Exen PMGSY Rajouri/Budhal, Assistant Director Planning CPO Office, the AEE and Assistant engineers of all the subdivisions, the official added.