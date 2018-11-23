Progress of ABPMJAY reviewed in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 23:
District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, on Friday convened a meeting of district officers to review the progress of new insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY).
According to an official, threadbare discussion was issues regarding effective implementation of this ambitious schme at grass root level in the district. He stressed to remove the bottlenecks in smooth execution of the scheme on priority and implement this scheme in letter and spirit.
DDC asked the concerned officers to fast pace the registration process and ensure that beneficiaries in their respective areas approach Common Service Centres (CSCs) for enrolment and Golden Cards.
DDC informed that in the identified beneficiaries can register at District Hospital Udhampur, CHC Ramnagar and CHC Chenani, besides at CSC/Khidmat Centres on payments of Rs-15 who will get golden card after the registration.
Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner,Gurvinderjeet Singh Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sonu Pargal District Information Officer, Er.Sajad Bashir Somberia Chief Medical Officer, Dr.K.C Dogra, Dy CMO Udhampur besides other district officers of different departments were present in the meeting, the official added.