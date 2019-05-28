Prof Tareak is new Director of KU’s Center of CAS

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Professor Tareak Ahmad Rather has taken over as Director, Center of Central Asian Studies (CAS), and the University of Kashmir.

Professor Tareak is well-known Sociologist of Kashmir having expertise on Globalization, Migration and Central Asia. Tareak has visited many countries of the world including England, Russia, Germany, France, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Tariq has been a visiting fellow of the Department of Sociological Studies, University of Sheffield, UK.

Tareak has authored 3 books and more than 32 research papers in international/national journals/books and presented more than 40 papers in international/national conferences. Tareak has completed six research projects and coordinated many international/national conferences.