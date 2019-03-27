Prof Talat visits KU`s South Campus, interacts with students

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad has said the university would provide all necessary support for smooth progression of its satellite campuses in line with its mission of providing quality education at the doorsteps of its aspirants.

Addressing teaching and non-teaching staff at the varsity’s South Campus at Anantnag, Prof Talat reiterated the University’s commitment to ensure smooth functioning of all its satellite campuses, including the South Campus, by providing the students and staff all required facilities.

“It is our earnest desire to see these campuses grow and progress at par with the main campus,” said Prof Talat.

During his daylong tour of the picturesque campus, Prof Talat urged its teaching and non-teaching staff to work with dedication to acquire good ranking in the forthcoming NAAC assessment.

The Vice-Chancellor went around various departments and facilities at the south campus and also interacted with the students and academic coordinators. He passed on-spot directions that all ongoing development works must be completed within the fixed timeframes.

Registrar KU Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who accompanied the Vice-Chancellor, assured the university’s full support and cooperation to the development of south campus and welfare of its staff and students.

Earlier, Coordinator, South Campus, Dr Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, welcomed the Vice-Chancellor and gave a brief presentation about the ongoing academic programs and requirements vis-à-vis infrastructure, human resource, and hostels.

The Vice Chancellor was also accompanied by his Special Secretary Dr Tanveer A Shah, Chief Proctor Prof Naseer Iqbal, Executive Engineer Mufti Burhan and Director DIQA Dr Manzoor A Shah.





