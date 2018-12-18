Prof Talat to visit KU Leh campus on Dec 19

To chair student outreach programme, review its functioning
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad is visiting the varsity’s Leh campus on Wednesday (December 19) to chair a student outreach programme there and, alongside, review its functioning.
The day-long programme is aimed at raising awareness among various stakeholders about academic programmes being offered at the Leh campus with the larger objective of making the institution academically more vibrant.
“The idea is to encourage more students to undertake their studies in Leh campus in tune with the university’s mission to provide quality higher education at the doorsteps of its aspirants,” Prof Talat, who took a four-day extensive tour of Ladakh region in November this year, said.
He reiterated that the university is committed to provide all necessary facilities, at par with the main campus, in all its satellite campuses including Leh and Kargil, to enable students to pursue their studies comfortably.
“We are trying to build these campuses such that students from Ladakh region see no reason to move out for higher studies,” he said.
The university has roped in top authorities of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, officials from the district administration, school education department, principals of various higher secondary schools, panchayat functionaries and renowned education reformist Sonam Wangchukh to carry out the phased outreach programme.
“Students who have qualified class 12 examinations are also participating in the programme,” said Prof Farooq A Khan, rector, Leh campus.
Chief executive councilor, LAHDC Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgial; Deputy Commissioner Leh Avny Lavasa, IAS, Chief Education Officer, Joint Director Education, Principal DIET and his team, and various top government functionaries are scheduled to attend the programme.