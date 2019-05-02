Prof Talat kick starts plantation drive at Model High School KU

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A plantation drive was kick started by Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad at varsity’s Model High School here on Wednesday.

The plantation drive was organized by Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) under the banner ‘Go Green Plantation Drive’.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Talat underscored the importance of plantation and urged the people to come forward voluntarily to plant trees and help expand the “green cover” of the campus.

The drive was preceded by an interaction of Vice Chancellor with the teachers of the Model High School.

During the interaction the Vice Chancellor was apprised about the functioning of the school and the problems faced by the school administration and students.

Prof Talat assured his due co-operation in renovating and upgrading the school. “We will make sure that the school is kept on priority and the students be given best possible infrastructure and other facilities from the available resources of the University,” Prof Talat added.

The faculty members appreciated the efforts of VC for his keen interest in up grading the school and requested the Vice Chancellor to provide the school with a library, science lab and sports facilities.

Special Secretary to Vice Chancellor Dr Tanveer Ahmad Shah, Media Coordinator KU Dr Muslim Jan and President KUMSA, Qazi Jeelani along with other office bearers of KUMSA were also present on the occasion.